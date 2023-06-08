Yorkshire Coast worth celebrating on World Ocean Day - The Yorkshire Post says

There has been much debate over the last year about the state of our water, with much anger over raw sewage and other nasty elements contaminating what should be a naturally beautiful places to bathe.

While the pictures this newspaper has featured of World Ocean Day are part of a broader, global awareness campaign, the health of our rivers and canals will also be in the minds of readers.

Organisers of the annual event, which was first proposed at the Earth Summit in Rio in 1992, want to protect at least 30 per cent of our lands, waters, and ocean by 2030.

They say that leading scientists worldwide have determined that a healthy ocean is a critical part of the solution to the climate and biodiversity crises.

Staithes, one of Yorkshire's most picturesque traditional seaside fishing ports on the Yorkshire Coast. Picture: James Hardisty.