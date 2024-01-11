Yorkshire County Cricket Club needs to be afforded the chance to now look forwards

Yorkshire County Cricket Club is a proud institution that is still seen as a jewel in the region’s sporting crown.

Despite everything that has happened in recent years with revelations of racism, the club and those within it deserve a chance to turn its tarnished reputation around.

Colin Graves is returning to the club having served as chief executive from 2002 to 2005 and again in 2012-13, as well as chair from 2005-2015.

Following the racism crisis that has engulfed the club in recent years, Mr Graves was wrong to dismiss the accusations as “banter” and the former chair has rightly proffered a personal and unreserved apology to “anyone who experienced any form of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club”.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club signage outside Headingley. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

By accepting the findings of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) and promising to continue the equality, diversity and inclusion work that the club has made strides in, Mr Graves clears the way for the club to look forwards.

And there’s no reason why that future should now not be welcoming to people of all backgrounds from across the region and beyond.

There are some members who feel that the club has been singled out and made an example of when it comes to racism allegations and that other counties have got off lightly.

But Yorkshire can become an example to the rest of the game by building on the foundations set in place over the past couple of years when it comes to diversity and inclusion.