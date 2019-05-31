Yorkshire initiative shows how local focus and community spirit can help the high street - The Yorkshire Post says

while THE advent of online retail has undoubtedly affected the small businesses and independent shops at the core of Britain’s high streets, an initiative that started out in Yorkshire is helping to breathe life back into town centres.

In the spirit of collective responsibility, the Totally Locally campaign, which began in Calderdale, is about bringing businesses owners and traders together to promote – and celebrate – their high streets. It is also encouraging people to part with cash in their local communities.

As founder Chris Sands rightly points out, it doesn’t take millions of pounds to create a buzz and drive a shop local movement – if each adult spent just £5 per week in independent or small businesses, towns would reap the economic benefits.

Passion, goodwill and a little effort from residents could be all that is needed to create a vibrant, sustainable high street and ensure Britain remains a ‘nation of shopkeepers’.

