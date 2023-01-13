Yorkshire needs a tourism agency that helps region with a collective voice - The Yorkshire Post says

Yorkshire is at its strongest when it speaks with a unified voice. The region is a brand in itself. That is why this newspaper has often called for a One Yorkshire devolution deal as it would enable the region to make a more powerful case for controlling its own destiny.

It is also the reason why the region needs a tourism agency shouting from the rooftops of all the great things that Yorkshire has to offer.

The diversity range of activities from the breathtaking views of the Dales to vibrant cultural hubs such as The Piece Hall in Halifax, make Yorkshire a must visit for tourists.

Lessons must be learnt from the downfall of the original Welcome to Yorkshire, which is a cautionary tale of hubris.

Annapurna Dance School performing for Diwali at The Piece Hall, Halifax

It stood to underpin the vital lifeblood of grassroots tourism and that is what the new organisation needs to strive to do.

Proper governance needs to be at the heart of any new organisation, ensuring value for money at all times.

Understandably, the new organisation will be small scale to start with as cash-strapped councils won’t be able to throw large quantities of money at it.

But there is a clear need for it from a financial perspective, giving the region an ability to bid for funding that it would otherwise not be able to.

While a name has not been settled on and the rights to the Welcome to Yorkshire name have already been snapped up, ‘Yorkshire’ should be central in any title it adopts.