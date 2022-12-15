Yorkshire Water's performance has been poor, it must raise its game - Rebecca Pow

Securing clean and plentiful water for future generations is an absolute priority for this government. This week the Environment Secretary and I met with the chief executives of underperforming water companies, including Yorkshire Water, to outline the actions that urgently need to be put in place to improve their performance, both for their customers and our environment.

This follows on from Ofwat’s report last week, which showed Yorkshire Water to be amongst the six worst performers in the industry.

As Water Minister, I am particularly concerned about the unacceptable level of serious pollution incidents and a deterioration in overall compliance at sewage treatment works across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the dry weather this summer, which highlighted more than ever the need for stronger water resilience, I’m also concerned by a lack of progress to reduce water demand and I expect companies to act faster to further reduce leakage which accounts for 20 per cent of water lost from public water supply.

An aerial view of the drying out bed and receded water levels at Lindley Wood Reservoir in Otley, this summer. PIC: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofwat has also highlighted a lack of investment in improving infrastructure during the first two years of the current price review period, which is more concerning given Ofwat’s findings on water company performance overall. I have made clear to Ofwat and to water companies our expectations that industry accelerates this investment to deliver the outcomes the government and the customers expect.

Yorkshire Water’s performance was poor in over half of the 12 metrics in Ofwat’s report. Last year, the Environment Agency statistics show Yorkshire Water had 143 pollution incidents – five of which were classed as serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are worrying signs that these incidents are increasing, which is putting pressure on the county’s natural environment and is both unpleasant and a potential health hazard for locals.

The impacts of the burst pipe incident in Stannington reiterate the need for water companies like Yorkshire Water to deliver the investment and service improvements expected by their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have told water companies in no uncertain terms that they need to raise their game and those that do not meet expectations will be held to account.

As I write this, the Environment Agency and Ofwat are busy carrying out the largest investigation of its kind into water and waste water treatment companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, water companies received a record level of fines – over £102m - for pollution incidents as a result of EA prosecutions. Last month, we announced plans for money from such fines to be directly invested into schemes that benefit our environment.

This could include initiatives to restore our water environments by creating wetlands, revegetating river banks and reconnecting meanders to the main channel of rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is time for the water companies to act; they must respond to the government's priorities for the sector and deliver on the new duties in the Environment Act to deliver the outcomes customers rightly expect. Our Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan has brought in the strictest targets to minimise sewage pollution - particularly at bathing water sites - and will require water companies to deliver the largest infrastructure programme in their history to tackle storm sewage discharges – a £56bn capital investment over 25 years.