Yorkshire will be praying King Charles makes a speedy recovery from cancer
Yorkshire has always had a special relationship with the Monarchy and very few have had as strong a bond with the region than King Charles. People here undoubtedly will be hoping the King makes a full recovery.
Thankfully, the cancer appears to have been caught early but as he undergoes treatment, he will be reliant on support from other members of his family.
Queen Camilla has already proven in recent weeks just how much of a tower of strength she is for the King, as Sarah Todd highlights in today’s newspaper.
It’s moments like these that can also help bring families together. Prince Harry’s fractious relationship with the Royal Family has been well documented but it is good to see that he has returned home to see his father.
