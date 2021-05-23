Yorkshire’s canal and river walks are unrivalled – The Yorkshire Post says

The five featured in this weekend’s Country Week supplement, the culmination of a special series to promote Welcome to Yorkshire’s fleet-footed Walkshire campaign, are indicative of many more towpath trails.
What is encouraging is the extent to which these waterways have become major leisure assets in their own right – whether it be for boaters, anglers, cyclists, runners and walkers.
There’s nothing better than a leisurely stroll, preferably in the sun, along the canal or river bank, surveying the now flourishing wildlife and just watching the world go by.
Moving forward, the challenge is making sure the upkeep of towpath, and signs, is maintained – even more so now that WtY is now in a position to put its best feet forward with Walkshire.
