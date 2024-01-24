Yorkshire’s cultural strengths can be leveraged for greater economic growth

This is highlighted by a new independent report, which sets out a framework for places to maximise the economic benefits of culture.

The UK is a cultural powerhouse, generating £160bn in economic activity each year and exporting the fifth highest volume of cultural services globally.

The sector also has a clear role in generating growth: for every £1 of salary paid in the creative industries, an additional £2 is generated within the wider economy. And Yorkshire is at the heart of this cultural services strength. The framework mentions the Piece Hall in Halifax as an example of how cultural assets can help develop a thriving cluster.

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall on January 26, 2022. PIC: Gerard Binks/Getty Images

Too often cultural opportunities are underplayed and even looked down upon. When the country should be doubling down on this obvious strength.

Yorkshire has the capabilities to leverage its thriving creative industries and cultural sector to new heights. There was a time when small screen productions were a novelty in this region. Now Samuel L. Jackson wandering the streets of Halifax isn’t an unfamiliar sight.

Leading educational establishments in Yorkshire can help provide the skills and talent for tomorrow. The fact that plans to open a Brit School North in Bradford wer greenlit last year is a huge vote of confidence.