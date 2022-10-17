Credit for Liz Truss as Linton-on-Ouse asylum scheme officially dropped: The Yorkshire Post says

But on one issue at least, credit is due on following through on cancelling the deeply misguided plans put forward under Boris Johnson’s Government earlier this year to turn a former RAF base in the North Yorkshire village of Linton-on-Ouse into a location to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers.

As villagers, the local Tory-led district council and Conservative MPs swiftly pointed out at the time Linton did not have suitable facilities to house the centre and there had been an utter lack of proper consultation about the proposal.

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promised during the Tory leadership campaign this summer that they would not allow the site to go ahead and the MoD withdrew its invitation for the base to be used.

Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street

That position has now formally been confirmed in writing by the Home Office – allowing local residents to finally breathe a sigh of relief that common sense has prevailed.

As Councillor Mark Robson, leader of Hambleton District Council, puts it: “It is an excellent outcome for the residents of Linton-on-Ouse and all those living in the surrounding areas as well as for Hambleton District Council, all of which fought hard to oppose these plans.

"I believe that had we as a council not intervened with this proposal and challenged the Government when we were first made aware of it, there would have been asylum seekers living on this totally unsuitable site.”