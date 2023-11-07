DN1: this might just be the best restaurant in Yorkshire that you've never heard of before
Likely it is that before you finish your sentence, and in no small part owing to a flurry of prejudice and misconception, an eyebrow might be raised over the teacup across the table.
However, an itsy-bitsy teeny-weeney Michelin Star-chasing little deli that by its owners’ own admission is well off the beaten track will have that eyebrow back in situ sharpish, with its own take on top quality food.
The thing worrying the proprietors of DN1 the most, though, is that so deeply embedded in the rough is their culinary diamond that nobody will notice them. So, how about it? Shall you and I go on that date to Doncaster, dear?