By way of a little experiment, this newspaper urges our gentle readers to open up a conversation with the better half thus: do you fancy a trip to Doncaster for a bite to eat underneath the Premier Inn by the big car park in the city centre?

DN1 Delicatessen and Dining, High Fishergate. Head Chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson (centre) with chefs Oska Ready (left) and Adam Barratt pictured. 2nd November 2023. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Likely it is that before you finish your sentence, and in no small part owing to a flurry of prejudice and misconception, an eyebrow might be raised over the teacup across the table.

However, an itsy-bitsy teeny-weeney Michelin Star-chasing little deli that by its owners’ own admission is well off the beaten track will have that eyebrow back in situ sharpish, with its own take on top quality food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad