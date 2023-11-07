All Sections
DN1: this might just be the best restaurant in Yorkshire that you've never heard of before

By way of a little experiment, this newspaper urges our gentle readers to open up a conversation with the better half thus: do you fancy a trip to Doncaster for a bite to eat underneath the Premier Inn by the big car park in the city centre?
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
DN1 Delicatessen and Dining, High Fishergate. Head Chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson (centre) with chefs Oska Ready (left) and Adam Barratt pictured. 2nd November 2023. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon HulmeDN1 Delicatessen and Dining, High Fishergate. Head Chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson (centre) with chefs Oska Ready (left) and Adam Barratt pictured. 2nd November 2023. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme
DN1 Delicatessen and Dining, High Fishergate. Head Chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson (centre) with chefs Oska Ready (left) and Adam Barratt pictured. 2nd November 2023. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Likely it is that before you finish your sentence, and in no small part owing to a flurry of prejudice and misconception, an eyebrow might be raised over the teacup across the table.

However, an itsy-bitsy teeny-weeney Michelin Star-chasing little deli that by its owners’ own admission is well off the beaten track will have that eyebrow back in situ sharpish, with its own take on top quality food.

The thing worrying the proprietors of DN1 the most, though, is that so deeply embedded in the rough is their culinary diamond that nobody will notice them. So, how about it? Shall you and I go on that date to Doncaster, dear?

