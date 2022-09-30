It is therefore, taken in isolation, as unfair as it is incorrect to suggest that Liz Truss yesterday, by giving interviews to local BBC news journalists, was hoping for an easy ride, away from the glare of the national broadcasters.

Equally incorrect is the notion that the quality of journalism done outside of London is somehow inferior to that in the capital; just ask Ms Truss who, during her interview with BBC Radio Kent, was asked if she was ashamed that she had ‘undermined our entire economic security’ and has forced the Bank of England to ‘put out her £65bn fire’.

Rima Ahmed at Radio Leeds opened her interview cordially enough, asking the Prime Minister if she slept well ahead of their conversation. The Prime Minister confirmed that she had, before the questioning began: “Since Friday, since your Chancellor’s mini-Budget, the pound has dropped to a record low, the IMF has called for you to re-evaluate your policies and the Bank of England has had to spend £65bn to prop up the markets because of what they describe as a material risk. Where have you been?”

She then heard from a West Yorkshire man called Lee whose anxiety regarding his rising gas and electricity bills, he said, was making him unwell.

Ms Truss said: “The action we’ve taken on energy bills means people will face a maximum bill of £2,500.”