England's World Cup Lionesses bring home something far more valuable than a trophy - a sporting legacy that shall endure

It isn’t unusual for football stadiums around the country to screen big games to large crowds, especially when the game in question is on the other side of the world.

Mary Earps of England is congratulated by Millie Bright after saving the penalty taken by Jennifer Hermoso of Spain (not pictured) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And it isn’t unusual for city squares, town and village halls and community centres to bring people together to watch important football matches.

We are a nation well-versed in supporting the national team, people in their millions wearing three lions on their chest with pride, cheering on England with a collective spirit that sport in this country has a habit of bringing out in us all.

But what is unusual is for all of that to be brought about by women’s football, and yet, as England set about yesterday’s World Cup Final against their ultimately victorious opponents Spain, the fizz that has for years bubbled up around the country was there.

Social media awash with anticipation, messages of support for this England team, who went yet again in search of glory having been crowned European champions just last year.

The front pages of our national newspapers carried in unison headlines screaming support for our Lionesses, news broadcasts on television and radio led with the football. And so even though that coveted trophy will not be ‘coming home’, to borrow a little bit of footballing parlance, a sporting legacy that will prevail forever is heading home.

Because what our national team has done in the last year or so, not just for the so-called women’s game - football belongs to us all - but for sport in general and for wider society should not be underestimated.