Erik Blu2th Griggs: from Eminem to Halifax - The Piece Hall is fabricating futures

The incongruousness of the juxtaposition only serves to amplify the timeless majesty of the world’s only remaining Georgian cloth hall.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 12:56 GMT
He's worked with the likes of Eminem and Aretha Franklin, now Erik 'Blu2th' Griggs is headed for Halifax to help fabricate futures at Grade 1 listed The Piece Hall (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)He's worked with the likes of Eminem and Aretha Franklin, now Erik 'Blu2th' Griggs is headed for Halifax to help fabricate futures at Grade 1 listed The Piece Hall (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Not one of those responsible for imagining and building The Piece Hall back in the 1700s – what was then the singlemost ambitious and ostentatious of its type, a statement to the world of Britain’s wealth – could ever have imagined their tribute to Rome being a hotbed of music creativity.

Yet that is precisely where its caretaker-in-chief is taking it. Nicky Chance-Thompson’s latest vision being to build a creative academy that ranks among the best there is, evidenced by attracting US music supremo Erik Griggs.

And so just as back in 1779, when Halifax was the talk of the world, it will once again offer life-changing opportunities – this time to those fortunate enough be among the first class alumni incoming from a Grade I listed marvel.

