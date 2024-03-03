Erik Blu2th Griggs: from Eminem to Halifax - The Piece Hall is fabricating futures

He's worked with the likes of Eminem and Aretha Franklin, now Erik 'Blu2th' Griggs is headed for Halifax to help fabricate futures at Grade 1 listed The Piece Hall (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Not one of those responsible for imagining and building The Piece Hall back in the 1700s – what was then the singlemost ambitious and ostentatious of its type, a statement to the world of Britain’s wealth – could ever have imagined their tribute to Rome being a hotbed of music creativity.

Yet that is precisely where its caretaker-in-chief is taking it. Nicky Chance-Thompson’s latest vision being to build a creative academy that ranks among the best there is, evidenced by attracting US music supremo Erik Griggs.

