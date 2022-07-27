Example of England's Lionesses should serve as a lesson to our political classes - The Yorkshire Post says

The England football team’s incredible performance in this year’s European Championships has brought pride to the nation when it was needed the most.

The Lionesses swept to a stunning 4-0 victory over Sweden in Sheffield to reach this weekend’s final at Wembley. In a display that exuded pride, passion and panache, England provided a moment of sporting prowess not seen on these shores since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undaunted by the occasion, the squad carried the weight of expectation with ease. Cheered on by a characteristically superb Yorkshire audience inside Bramall Lane, they succeeded where our political classes have failed in bringing the nation together as one to unite behind their example.

England celebrate the fourth goal against Sweden.

An audience of close to 10 million people watched on at home, a figure which will be dwarfed this Sunday when the Lionesses march out at Wembley for the final.

Much has been made of the women’s game coming of age but this entirely misses the point. Women’s football has not reached this high standard in the last few weeks alone. Rather the

British public has caught up with what the FA has been building to over the past few years.