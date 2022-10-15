The shadow climate secretary and MP for Doncaster North was in Bassetlaw, South Yorkshire, yesterday to hear locals’ concerns about the potential for fracking in their area and is right to be concerned.

When Prime Minister Liz Truss was interviewed by local radio last month, she stated in vague terms that fracking would only go ahead with “local community support”, but offered no details of how that would work. In recent days, reports have emerged that the government could be planning to offer payments of up to £1,000 to people living near proposed fracking sites for consent.

It would be wholly immoral to offer financial incentives, during a cost of living crisis, no less, to these people in order to tick boxes that permits fracking. That is a form of emotional blackmail, and must not be how consent is gained.

Anti fracking campaigners in Kirby Misperton. PIC: Richard Ponter

Furthermore, the continutation of fracking would constitue a failure to recognise the potential of greener industry, a sector that could be so valuable to Yorkshire.

Figures such as Henri Murison, the director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, have in recent years shared their belief that an investment in sustainable energy in areas such as the Humber is important to helping the North of England’s economy.