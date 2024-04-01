Free childcare: credit where it is due as working parents get Government support

Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on whose free childcare policy Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said: “If there is one thing that the first phase of the entitlement expansion has shown, it’s that simply promising ‘more free childcare’ is meaningless if you’re not willing to invest in the infrastructure needed to deliver it.” Picture: Carl Recine/PA Wire

For many, no matter how impressive the rabbits that will inevitably emerge from Tory hats in the coming weeks and months, the damage that has been done renders Rishi Sunak’s party irredeemable.

However, this newspaper is in the habit of giving credit where it is due, and the Prime Minister’s clear determination to help working families with the crippling burden of childcare costs is one such commitment that merits praise.

As of yesterday, parents of two-year-olds gained access to 15 hours’ childcare per week that is free to them, funded by taxpayers. It is not until you speak to the beneficiaries of this policy that you truly understand the positive impact it has on working parents and often grandparents.

For parents, the support means they can better provide for their young families, not only by earning money to pay the bills and put food on the table but also enabling them to be the role model to their children that they want to be. Setting the right example: hard work brings rewards. For those grandparents who have taken up the childcare slack, it gives them back more choice as to how to best enjoy their hard-earned retirement.