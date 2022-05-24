Geothermal energy plan can help make Yorkshire self sufficient - The Yorkshire Post says

Families in Yorkshire and Britain need to know their basic utility rights should not be brought into question by geopolitical developments over which they have no control.

It is against this perilous backdrop that the news from Third Energy about its plans for Yorkshire are so welcome.

The change in direction with Third Energy has been quite remarkable.

Third Energy has abandoned its plans to frack

The company, previously largely concerned with the oil and gas industries, had until as late as last year been involved in the controversial energy production practice of fracking, including in the Vale of Pickering. However, following the acquisition of Third Energy by the Wolfland Group, it has changed course instead vowing a fresh new focus on green energy.

Its announcement today of a pioneering UK first project in Ryedale aimed at producing clean renewable energy from underground could be hugely significant for Yorkshire and the UK.

Government-funded feasibility studies are being undertaken to see if natural heat can be drawn from deep gas extraction wells, including one originally drilled for fracking, and provided to homes and businesses. If it is successful, the wells could heat private homes and business, bringing significant benefits for communities and the local economy.