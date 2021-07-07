Good luck to England's Yorkshire Lions and Harrogate's Gareth Southgate in Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley - The Yorkshire Post says

The Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight is being touted as one of the best chances in years for the men’s team to reach the final two, with the last fixtures being played at home and other competition favourites having been knocked out.
The squad’s inclusion of South Yorkshire-bred players John Stones, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Leeds’s Kalvin Phillips –not to mention manager Gareth Southgate, an adopted Yorkshireman of Harrogate – also gives the region more reason than ever to proudly roar on its Lions.
Southgate and his players will already receive a heroes’ welcome back to London this evening – but they know as much as any supporter that real history beckons.
