Government's myopia risks robbing us next generation of writers - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government’s decision to no longer fund degrees where 60 per cent of students do not land what are deemed “highly skilled” jobs has caused universities up and down the country to make some seismic changes.

It is of course in the nation’s interests that graduates land decent jobs upon concluding their studies. The employment landscape is changing rapidly and the country needs a raft of strong entrants from the university sector.

However there is more to academia than merely supplying the labour force with fresh talent.

One will note the grave warning sounded by playwright James Graham that such a move threatens to jeopardise future generations of writers emerging.

English literature not only celebrates the creative talents and message of the world’s finest writers.

Through the works of Shakespeare, Keats, Hemingway and Larkin we receive knowledge on discourse, leadership, decision making and human understanding.

Such qualities can develop the creative and dynamic workforce of tomorrow.

It should of course be noted that Sheffield Hallam should not face criticism for moving to limit this development.