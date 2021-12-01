Her characterisation of it as a “slam dunk fail” is justified, since it cost taxpayers £50m but delivered only a fraction of its objectives. Poor planning and execution wasted vast amounts of money, and the failings could and should have been foreseen.

Yet despite this withering assessment by the Parliamentary spending watchdog, the Government should not give up on the scheme, which ought to be revisited. Its objectives were laudable, and if implemented properly, have the potential to lift many thousands of poor households out of fuel poverty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is an aim deserving of the widest possible support. Access to grants to install more efficient heating and insulation to keep homes warm are desperately needed by many who cannot afford to do so, especially in the north where incomes are lower and there is widespread deprivation.

The Government’s Green Homes Grant scheme cost taxpayers £50m but delivered only a fraction of its objectives

Though this newspaper disapproves of the tactics of Insulate Britain protesters who have caused disruption to motorways and major roads, they have, in fairness, highlighted an issue that had received too little attention.

Relatively modest Government investment in insulating homes would make a tremendous difference to the lives of those living in them, as well as making a valuable contribution in helping to combat climate change by reducing energy use.

There are lessons to be learned from the failings identified by the Public Accounts Committee, but none of the problems are insurmountable. Central to them is that the introduction of the grant scheme was rushed.