Greggs Primark clothing collaboration doesn't deserve arrogant scorn

What happens when two giants of the high street - Greggs and Primark - get a good thing going on together?

These are two absolute giants of the high street, and brands that people depend on in many ways.

Yet across the middle classes of social media, some self-professed fasionistas are virtue signalling themselves up their own orifices. Why? Why is it that some people love to pour scorn on others? Is there really any need?

Is it because in some perverse way, deriding the life circumstances of others helps these people to feel better about themselves, or is it - and I hope not - because they know their nastiness will be seen by people who clothe their families thanks to Primark and fill their bellies thanks to Greggs?

Truth is, whatever the intentions of these horrible people, they are doing a superb job of spreading the word. Though it must be said that the marketing minds at both firms should be given pay rises as their announcement has led news agendas all day long, and the mannequins holding steak bakes and sausage rolls have had people chattering for days.