Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling deserve UEFA team of Euros 2020 accolade - Yorkshire Post says

Harry Maguire. Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Yorkshire’s own Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker have been named in what is essentially a round-up of the best 11 players, along with Raheem Sterling.

The triumphant Azzurri have five players in UEFA’s list and Gareth Southgate’s three men are joined by one each from Belgium, Denmark and Spain. England suffered a penalty shoot-out loss to Italy at the final in Wembley on Sunday, but comfort can be taken from the fact that it is the closest they have come to winning a major tournament since 1966.