Kate underlines importance of great outdoors to children - The Yorkshire Post says

In our increasingly frenetic world, with time-stretched families and a vast array of digital entertainment available for children, making time for activities in the great outdoors can all-too-easily fall by the wayside.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge has given a timely reminder of why it is never too early to start building a first-hand appreciation of the positive impact of spending time in nature from both a physical and mental perspective that can last a person throughout their life.

The mother-of-three, who is passionately committed to advancing early childhood development in this country, explained how spending time outdoors can help children grow up to become “happy, healthy adults” as she launched in her woodland wilderness garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Those of us living in Yorkshire are blessed to have so much natural beauty on the doorstep; it is time for all of us to make the most of it.