The moment that funding to find a cure for motor neurone disease (MND) is finally released, it will be a blessed relief for so many who have campaigned.

The Health Secretary has pledged to make an announcement on this research funding “in days” but, once more, it seems the tireless efforts of people like ex-Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield and his friend Rob Burrow, who has MND, are what kept the pressure on Ministers.

More than a year has passed since the Government committed at least £50 million to help find new therapies, and eventually a cure, for MND, a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate.

Mr Sinfield said he “can’t see any reason” why scientists cannot access the funding while his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Mr Burrow – who also has MND – also accused ministers of holding back the cash. “How many more warriors die before this stupid government give the 50m they said they would give,” Burrows said on Twitter.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow, left, pictured with Kevin Sinfield during day six of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. (Picture: PA)

Challenged about the statement on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I’m expecting to be in a position to announce something very, very shortly on that and really to address Rob’s concern.”

He said the announcement would be in “days not weeks”.

Sports personalities who are going through such an illness really should not be the ones having to use their energies campaigning for cures, even if it is to their credit that they and their loved ones do.