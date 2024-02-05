King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

People comparing the speed with which His Majesty is receiving treatment, with other people’s experiences of cancer in this country.

Stop that. Anyone callous enough to make such comparisons should take a long hard look at themselves in the mirror, and ask quite what it is inside them that takes them to such a cruel place in their mind’s eye.

Pauper or prince, cancer does not discriminate. It is a destructive disease that rips families to pieces on a daily basis, with no regard for who you are or what your privileges might be.

The King has said that he wanted to share news of his health battle, first of all to prevent unhelpful speculation about his fitness to reign but also in the hope that his candour may assist public understanding for everyone, and their loved ones, who faces their own battle with cancer.