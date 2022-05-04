Latest David Hockney work a testimony to his spirit and talent - The Yorkshire Post says

His latest work is the Yorkshire artist’s biggest ever picture at more than 90 metres in length.

Its arrival in a rarely-opened timber-beamed attic space of Salts Mill in Saltaire represents a special moment for the county which has inspired so much of his work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost four decades in the making, the huge digital artwork is a not only a stunning piece, it is a salute to Hockney’s indefatigability as an artist. That he is taking on projects of such ambition and scale so far into his life and career is proof, if it were ever required, that the Bradford-born creative genius is totally immersed in his craft.

Latest David Hockney work on show in Saltaire.