Latest David Hockney work a testimony to his spirit and talent - The Yorkshire Post says

Latest David Hockney work a testimony to his spirit and talent

Now in his 84th year and 60 years into a career which has left him recognised as one of the most famous artists on the planet, David Hockney is showing no signs of slowing down.

By YP Comment
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 5:36 am

His latest work is the Yorkshire artist’s biggest ever picture at more than 90 metres in length.

Its arrival in a rarely-opened timber-beamed attic space of Salts Mill in Saltaire represents a special moment for the county which has inspired so much of his work.

Almost four decades in the making, the huge digital artwork is a not only a stunning piece, it is a salute to Hockney’s indefatigability as an artist. That he is taking on projects of such ambition and scale so far into his life and career is proof, if it were ever required, that the Bradford-born creative genius is totally immersed in his craft.

Latest David Hockney work on show in Saltaire.

His work continues to excite the imaginations of every coming generation. With his latest most powerful of works now on display in Yorkshire, this will only continue.

