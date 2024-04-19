A ballot would not have made a difference during the Miners’ Strike - Yorkshire Post Letters

I write in response to Jarvis Browning ‘No NUM Ballot’, TYP, March 15, and his query about ‘things being better with a ballot’?

At least two National NUM conferences had voted in favour of strike action should collieries be closed other than on the grounds of exhaustion or safety, prior to the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As someone involved and on strike, throughout, I would point out that the ‘ballot question’ is somewhat of a ‘red herring’, the original ‘hit list of pit closures (Polmaise, Herrington, Cortonwood, Bullcliffe Wood - where I worked - and Snowdown) employed a total of 3,611 men and women at the time no others were mentioned, we even had a letter from the NCB Chairman refuting the Pit Closure Programme?

Cortonwood Colliery striking miners in August 1984.

Taking it from another viewpoint, between August 1985 and December 1988 a number of collieries were closed in areas that demanded a ‘ballot’, a total of 15 from such areas as Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, South Derbyshire and Staffordshire, a total of 14,990 men/women lost their jobs - the vast majority backing their employer, an almost equal amount to pits lost in areas that did not ask for a ballot during the same period of time?

The NCB strategy was devised by the Government Minister Lord Ridley (following his report into the Miners’ Strike that took place in 1974) which was in essence a blueprint into how the government would win a future public sector strike, in 1977.

A ballot would not have made one iota of difference? I would humbly ask Mr Browning to research Lord Ridley’s Plan, for authenticity and clarity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad