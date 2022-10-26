A catalogue of political errors have left the country needing an election - Yorkshire Post Letters

The current obsession with the revolving door in Downing Street ignores, perhaps as a matter of convenience, the political 'achievements' of recent administrations.

Most of the failings and problems of this country are entirely self-inflicted.

The much vaunted privatisation of the water industry can be summed up with the adjective ‘excess’; excess charges, excess profits, excess dividends paid to foreign owners and obscenely excess discharges of raw sewage.

'Boris Johnson wasn't the answer and neither is the revolving door, time to call an General Election'. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office scandal where management, being fully aware of a faulty software programme, undertook to fine, imprison and even drive to suicide, innocent postmasters.

The software was supplied by Fujitsu, but the government turned its back when the faults became apparent, claiming the Post Office to be an 'arms length' body.

No managers have been prosecuted and they took huge bonuses amounting to £millions, which if not 'immoral' were certainly 'unethical' earnings. Fujitsu meanwhile has maintained valuable government contracts.

Pressure groups define government policy mainly pursuing climate change dogma. Whilst the UK could be self sufficient in energy, the 'sustainable' wind farms and Solar panels cover prime agricultural land with imported equipment. No serious attempt at tidal power generation around an island of bays and estuaries illustrates yet another blinkered outlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge to 'Net Zero' means bringing gas from all around the world leaving indigenous supplies underground.

The neglect of manufacturing has almost completely destroyed aluminium and steel making, along with the communities which depend on them.

This nation, once the proud home-owning society, is now becoming a nation of renters, young people finding it impossible to start on the house owning ladder. To exacerbate the problem, the government encouraged a private landlord regime with 'buy to let' mortgage relief.

The cry to bring back the buffoon overlooks much of Boris Johnson's record. He did not 'win' the 2019 election, it was achieved by the frightening spectre of the opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn who drove straight thinking voters to the Tories. Where Labour would nationalise industry, Conservative policies seem intent on destroying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson scoffed at news from China about Covid, was late to respond then took personal credit for the vaccination programme. On the way he suffered Covid, his life saved by medics and nurses whom he publicly thanked, then publicly insulted with a derisory pay offer and 'the clap'.

The forced evacuation of elderly hospital patients resulted in thousands of unnecessary early deaths in underfunded care homes.

Partygate is insignificant compared to the incompetence, the lies and the insults to Parliament and to the population from Boris Johnson. Apart from the support for Ukraine there is little to commend his tenure at No10.