A Conservative MP talking sense when it comes to Council Tax - Yorkshire Post Letters

There I was watching the Conservative Party come up with increasingly daft ideas to save themselves and then a Conservative MP actually writes something sensible in the Yorkshire Post. I nearly had a fit of the vapours.

John Stevenson's case for fairer Council Tax is pretty much unassailable. It is more radical than anything I've heard so far from Labour who failed to redress anomalies when last in office.

Certain Conservative leaning newspapers will probably say his suggestions penalise home improvements and all the other rubbish they usually trot out.

John Stevenson MP speaks during the Northern Research Group conference at Doncaster Racecourse. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

I'd say to Mr Stevenson ‘stick to your guns’. His suggestions for changing an increasingly unfair tax are decently radical but they deserve to be popular. Go for it.