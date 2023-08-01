A culture war between farmers and environmentalists is the last thing we need - Yorkshire Post Letters

I felt physically sick after reading GP Taylor’s latest politically motivated and scientifically ignorant column (‘Farmers are easy target for the net-zero zealots,’ July 26).

Recent statement by Jacob Rees-Mogg and his deluded cohort of oil fanatics is fuelling a frenzy of dangerous rhetoric.

Trying to create a culture war between farmers and environmentalists is the last thing we need when we are clearly facing a climate crisis and should be striving to bring people together.

'Our farmers are amazing, hardworking and essential. Environmentalists need to learn to communicate with them more constructively.' PIC: Tony Johnson

Our farmers are amazing, hardworking and essential. Environmentalists need to learn to communicate with them more constructively. But Mr Taylor’s attempt to characterise what the rational environmentalists are saying as “earth before people” is irresponsible.

Human society needs us to respect nature before it becomes clear that nature will, ultimately, take care of itself by radically reducing human populations and damaging much that we love in the process.

Yes, the climate has been in a constant state of flux, when we look at geological timescales, but even a cursory analysis of the long-term global temperature record makes it clear that we are pushing the climate beyond bounds ever experienced by humankind.

Watch the first episode of the BBC series ‘Earth’ to understand that ecosystems can be disrupted for longer periods than humans have been on earth.

Climate change is a real danger and, whilst I welcome columnists speaking up for farmers and even criticising environmentalists whose language is not sympathetic to their challenges or importance, please can we find someone who is not still in climate denial.