A new kind of poverty has risen and it will leave no middle class in the future - Yorkshire Post Letters
Working as a volunteer I am witnessing a new kind of poverty. I predict there will be no middle class in the future, it will be the wealthy and the poor.
Having to access a food bank is very traumatic and I have witnessed nurses having to go for help. This Conservative government has brought our wonderful country to its knees, an ongoing tragedy which is causing immeasurable suffering and serious mental health issues.
Pensioners are suffering terribly in the present situation and are frightened to put their heating on. It’s not unusual for them to be admitted to hospital with hypothermia,
We have invented the cosy pack, a new hot water bottle and a warm blanket for £2. These packs really help to keep the elderly warm.
Food inflation is through the roof and is causing its own problems, poor health in young children especially.
Thank God for free school meals and breakfast clubs at schools. Teachers are donating food to these clubs. I heard a story last week about a boy who couldn’t come to school because the sole of his trainers had come off.
We will be appealing for good children's shoes and warm winter coats especially for next winter. I am 79 and have worked in the voluntary sector all my life and I can tell you that the situation is dire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.