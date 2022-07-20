A tiny proportion of UK voters should not be choosing the Prime Minister - Yorkshire Post Letters

The sudden demise of Boris Johnson and the current rush of hopefuls to succeed him as leader of the Conservative Party highlights our wholly undemocratic system currently in place.

This allows the person elected as party leader to become Prime Minister without facing a general election

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during the ITV leadership debate. Picture: Getty/ITV.

All our political parties are subject to the same rules and like the Conservatives, have relatively small numbers of paid-up members entitled to vote in their leadership elections.

The Tories are reluctant to confirm numbers but it is thought to be under 200,000 members, predominately white males, over 57 – a tiny proportion of diverse approximately 47 million UK eligible voters.

Our current system is broken and needs serious reform but in this current crisis calling for an immediate general election is the best option.