A UK state-owned renewable energy company would save British families money - Yorkshire Post Letters

Earlier this year the Government's own independent advisers: the Climate Change Committee were withering in their criticism of the present Government, saying that targets are being missed on nearly every front.

Former Tory environment minister and ex-chair of the Committee, Lord Deben, has also been scathing about the new Cumbria coal mine and new oil and gas licences in the North Sea saying they were 'utterly unacceptable'.

Opposition policies on the environment are totally different. Labour's Green Prosperity Plan calls for net zero energy generation by 2030 with more solar and onshore wind, coupled with a massive push on home insulation. Not only is this plan good for the environment, good for UK jobs, good for growth and good for energy security but it is predicted by 2030 to save the UK £93bn.

'Labour proposes our own UK state owned renewable energy company called Great British Energy'. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Whereas over 80 per cent of UK offshore wind is foreign-owned, a striking 44 per cent is public foreign-owned, the largest company of which is Danish. The largest on-shore wind farm in Wales is owned by Sweden.

Five million people in the UK pay electricity bills to EDF, which is 100 per cent owned by France. In effect, this means UK electricity consumers are paying for hospitals and schools in Denmark, Sweden and France.

Labour proposes our own UK state owned renewable energy company called Great British Energy. Wind generated electricity is now three times cheaper than gas so by investing in renewables it has been estimated that Great British Energy could save British families £1,400 per year.

We can create a better world both for ourselves and for future generations. Britain has the chance to become a global leader in climate issues.