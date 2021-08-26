Afghanistan airlift alternatives are needed – Yorkshire Post Letters

NEWS footage of a recent demonstration in Glasgow showed placards demanding we accept more Afghani refugees and other ones saying “No more war”.

The driver for many of those with a genuine claim to refuge is the threat from ruthless men with guns, and no respect for the rights of others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the message about war is directed at them, then it is a pretty futile one. More plausibly, it is a call for the rest of us not to resist such men.

Stand Up to Racism and the Afghan Human Rights Foundation stage a protest outside the Home Office in Westminster, central London. The two organisations have condemned Home Secretary Priti Patel's decision to only allow 5,000 refugees into Britain from Afghanistan this year as "woefully inadequate".

So, the agenda of these protests is for us to airlift out the entire unarmed population of countries with a brutal insurgency, bringing them here. What do we do, once the refugees are here, if the insurgency comes here too? Where do we all run then?

I am sympathetic to the idea that these are our fellow humans, of equal value to ourselves. But I don’t draw the conclusion that we should share our country with them, when they have one of their own. Instead, I suggest we stop valuing Western lives, at risk either from terrorist atrocities at home or from enemy action on the battlefield, as outweighing losses of a magnitude greater suffered by local populations.

There are oppressive governments it would be foolhardy to take on. For the rest, where there is a realistic chance of success, we should give their victims every encouragement and assistance to resist and, where needed, fight overhead and even alongside them.

From: Geoffrey Brooking, Saxley Court, Havant.

Members of the Jewish community in Watford prepare to deliver items, to families evacuated from Afghanistan, in north London after a local synagogue was inundated with donations following an appeal for help.

TAKE a bow Boris Johnson for bringing the true meaning of compassionate conservatism back to the world. The fact that none of Joe Biden’s own inner circle had the bottle to stand up to him just proves what a shocking president he is.

Johnson has done an almighty good deed for our country by welcoming so many refugees too.

Far from being seen as mean and objective, Boris has repaired such a narrative of Britain in the blinking of an eye.

From: Mr P. L. Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

Diane Abbott attends a protest by Stand Up to Racism and the Afghan Human Rights Foundation outside the Home Office in Westminster, central London. The two organisations have condemned Home Secretary Priti Patel's decision to only allow 5,000 refugees into Britain from Afghanistan this year as "woefully inadequate".

THE whole scenario in Afghanistan is a chaotic disaster.

My confidence in Boris Johnson and Joe Biden is deteriorating day by day, they seem to have abrogated all sense of responsibility concerning the Taliban.

I despair and my pride in being British has taken a severe battering.