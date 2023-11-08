Alpamare was more than just a tourist facility, locals also found it useful - Yorkshire Post Letters

Thank you, The Yorkshire Post, for keeping us informed about the situation regarding Alpamare in Scarborough. A friend summed up the situation, saying “We need a miracle.”

The complexity of all the financial difficulties is mind-boggling for an ordinary chap like me.

I do hope it will reopen in Spring 2024. Alpamare was closed suddenly recently. It’s not just a tourist facility. Many locals use the facility and experienced a great sadness on hearing that news.

My involvement is the Aqua Aerobics, held five times a week, well attended, superbly organised and led by Eddie Bulgar, one of the staff. There are usually 70 or more people: local people, most of a senior age (I am 75), keeping fitter and enjoying that, as well as easing their mental health issues.

After the Aqua Aerobics, many toddlers and babies come into the water with their parents or carers. It’s such a joy to see them, to mix with them.