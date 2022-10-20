Any self-respecting politician would resign if they had faced the humiliation Truss has - Yorkshire Post Letters

In the Commons (17/10), a sitting Prime Minister was politically defenestrated, stripped of all powers, her major policy plank, which she campaigned for office on, shredded.

It was a public humiliation clear to all. Any self respecting politician would resign. Self-respect or any respect for others is not in the Liz Truss DNA. Alas for so many the Truss blunders will be very painful.

Home owners are going to see big increases in mortgage repayments, renters too will see their payments increase substantially, more families will have to resort to more food banks, poorer families will be hit by the increase in energy costs, the families that The YP has campaigned for, such are part of the Truss/Tory legacy.

Liz Truss speaks during a Conservative Party membership hustings. PIC: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt says he will take such into consideration, he knows well as do most that more attrition is on the way, the weakest among us, the frailest among us, the sickest among us, the oldest among us will bear the most of the burden as they have since 2010 and the Cameron/Osborne austerity.

Watching the Commons proceedings I perked up when hearing the contribution from Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley, backing Liz Truss.

YP readers might like to know that he informed us last year that for MPs living on a salary of £82,000 was really grim. I wonder how many other Tory MPs think the same, maybe the five backing Liz Truss in a YP letter.