Are Conservatives going to fall for the narrative that Suella Braverman was badly treated? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Suella Braverman has been sacked. Oh the relief. An incompetent Minister and purveyor of divisive hate-filled rhetoric. And yet the loud whispers in the Conservative Party, from MPs as well as the Party faithful are that she only said what people thought, didn’t deserve to be sacked.

This is breathtaking. Braverman committed many sins and should have been sacked a long time ago. Most recently she published an op-ed in the Times which was not cleared with the PM’s office. Corrections were demanded but ignored. This was open insubordination. The PM had no choice but to sack her.

She criticised the police in the op-ed in a way which undermined their operational independence. That is a fundamental betrayal of the role of Home Secretary.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

What do her supporters want - that a Home Secretary can do whatever she likes and say whatever she likes even if it makes the police’s already difficult job much harder?

Should she be able to cancel a march when there is no legal reason to do so, just because she wants to? Do they want her to be above the law itself?

She described the march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as a ‘hate march’. She said the Cenotaph was in danger from them even though no-one had threatened the Cenotaph in any way. She encouraged patriots to come defend it.

But then the march passed off with minimal problems, while the ‘patriots’ turned into a violent mob and several police officers were injured. She and the Daily Mail incited that.