Are junior doctors trying to deliberately destroy the NHS? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Are the Junior Doctors trying to damage the Tory Government or are they trying to destroy the NHS with this latest strike? Either way they could possibly be successful on both counts.

I can understand them wanting to destroy the duly elected government, if as it appears, they are all socialists, but why on earth would those same doctors want to destroy our wonderful NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The people who will be hurt most by this nonsensical strike are the very people whom socialists always claim to support. It will not hurt professional middle class families to the same degree, for if push comes to shove, they will pay for private treatment if in severe need.

Junior doctors and medical consultants on the picket line. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

But poorer people and single mums do not have the same resources to fund this kind of desperate remedy and so they are the ones who will suffer most as a result of the doctors strike.

I always understood that doctors took the hippocratic oath on obtaining their qualifications but maybe that no longer is the case?

It must trouble them when they see huge numbers of ill and in some cases dying patients, waiting for hours in A&E, with fewer clinicians to help them, whilst they, the striking Junior Doctors, are at home enjoying some paid leisure time.