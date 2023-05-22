I question if taxpayers both national and local (council tax top-up) are getting value for money in both Shire counties and regional Mayor area’s Police, Crime and Fire and Rescue Commissioner offices?

They set the operational targets for the Chief Constable and their teams to implement and are supposed to get the funding from the Home Office to make these targets achievable.

But when there is a shortfall in funding, they set an uplifted or increased percentage through the outdated council tax system, which hasn't changed in over 30 years.

'Why aren't the Police, Fire and Rescue Commissioners doing a good business case to get all the funding required for police and fire and rescue service'.

If you live in a low value property and council tax in bands A to D (average) then your monthly amount is manageable, but for those living in high value housing, then you will be paying a lot more in the Police and Fire Commissioner's precept, and you will be receiving the same amount of service from the operational side of policing, fire and rescue.

