Arms manufacturers are the big winners from the Russia Ukraine war - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dylan Robertson, Bridport.

Putin should never have ordered the invasion of the Ukraine, a tragic and foolish decision, a disaster for the Ukrainians, Russians and all of us.

But History did not start with Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine, it started decades ago with the EU campaign to interfere in the internal affairs of the Ukraine, to win it to EU membership, orchestrated by the EU and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my last letter I argued that the UK’s interference in the Ukraine could set us all on the path to a nuclear war with Russia, and the only way to prevent the coming nuclear war is to vote for candidates who are anti-war.

Ukrainian volunteer military recruits are debriefed after taking part in an urban battle exercise whilst being trained by members of the British Armed Forces at a military facility on August 15, 2022 in South East England. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then a year has passed and the road the self-serving politicians have shepherded us along is now getting nearer to our destination, the nuclear war slaughterhouse. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss made a speech about sending £2.3bn in arms to the Ukrainian military in 2023 to match the same amount given in 2022.

The Ukraine is being turned into a charnel house, like the war of attrition in the First World War, young men on both sides are being frog marched into a giant meat grinder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families in the UK are now having to choose between heating or eating. That £2.3bn could have helped families and pensioners in the UK to be warm and fed this Christmas.

Now the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is bringing in austerity policies and higher taxation to pay for the War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the United Nations recently many world leaders called urgently for an end to the war in Ukraine before it escalates into a nuclear war that would kill billions of people and end human civilisation as we know it. The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, warned, “…the war in Ukraine not only undermines the nuclear non-proliferation regime, but also presents us with the danger of nuclear devastation, either through escalation or accident”.

To avoid a nuclear disaster, it is vital that there be serious engagement to find a peaceful outcome to the conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 16 a missile was fired into Poland which almost started World War Three. G20 members Argentina and Turkey are among the nations worst hit by food inflation worldwide, but there was scarcely a country around the table unaffected.

But by supporting the war against the Russians, that could lead to Putin’s removal, the problem is that the Russian opposition are not left or centrist but are far-right hard-liners, Putin’s replacement could well be a fascist with his finger on the nuclear trigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Russian army is finally kicked out of Ukraine, who will be the winners and losers? Not Ukraine with thousands dead and its civilian infrastructure blasted into the stone-age by the War criminal Putin. Not the Russians with tens of thousands of their young people lying dead in the snow.