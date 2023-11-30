As a lifelong Tory voter, I couldn't believe my ears during Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement: Letters

I could not believe my ears when I listened to the Chancellor’s Autumn statement and I wondered if the Labour Party had won the election and I had not noticed.

As a lifelong Tory, I was amazed to observe that the opportunity which Government had to save the country from the spectre of socialism, by following Mrs Thatcher’s past policies, were wasted in a lacklustre delivery by the Chancellor.

Perhaps millionaires like our Prime Minister have no comprehension about the need to cut the income tax burden on hardworking folks, which measures would enable the Tory party to win the next election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (R) reacting during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), in the House of Commons

Not only are we burdened with punitive income tax rates, but for those hardworking individuals who have manage to save up a few quid, most of their savings and property will be stolen from their kids when these hardworking folks die.

This act of theft is politely referred to as Inheritance Tax but in reality it should be called a tax on the dead.

I can of course understand the Labour Party and their Marxist friends being delighted that the Tories are continuing to steal hard-earned assets from dead people to prevent them passing that wealth onto their kids, for as I understand it Marxists and their fellow travellers, all regard profit and private property as theft.

It is absolutely no surprise to me then that the Reform Party is gathering a huge increase in its membership, and I presume cash contributions, because so many of the Tory faithful are sickened by the present weak, left wing, ineffectual Tory Government that they are looking for a new party which will more accurately represent their views and their interests.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

Before the Tories get too carried away with the content of the Chancellor's Autumn statement, they need to quickly expose how expensive Labour's proposed spending plans are.

At the moment, they are a recipe for more taxes being imposed on the public than any Tory administration would ever condone.

Voters should be aware. Every Labour government has left office with the nation having to call in the bailiffs.

From: Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

Political parties are now hollowed out and meaningless. They have been replaced by global organisations that dictate policy on health, the environment, and finance.

Domestic governance has been eclipsed, and instead of representing those who support political parties for a valid purpose - such as improvement in working conditions, or the protection of business interests - political parties now merely bicker with each other over legislation relating to domestic trivia, or how to implement the policies of the unelected in those faceless global organisations.