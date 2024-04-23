As a police officer my car was attacked during the Miners’ Strike - Yorkshire Post Letters

I see that much is being made of the anniversary of the Miners Strike 1984. I was a local beat police officer at Rossington which was one of the hot spots for the pickets.

Most of my colleagues had been taken from local duties for picket duties at various collieries and I was working 12 hour shifts six and seven days a week night and day to deal with the residents on my beat.

Most evenings the picket leaders were on local television pleading that the Police PSU’s should leave and they would negotiate with the local bobby.

Police in anti-riot gear escorting picketers away from their position near the Orgreave Coking Plant. PIC: PA/PA Wire

During the months of the strike whilst working nights in my panda car I would show a presence in the village. I would park up and check local properties and sit in the car writing up some of my reports etc.

On two separate occasions, from being total peace and quiet, a volley of bricks and rocks rained down on the car smashing windows, luckily I did not suffer injuries, immediate starting of engine and leaving the scene without a person being seen.

I often wonder if these incidents were the negotiations with the local bobby.

If I was not working on the seventh day or night it was usually cancelled and I spent it guarding a working Notts Miners house in Rossington which had been firebombed during the night whilst he was at work leaving his wife and children in the house - not a lot said about that.

I know, I know, none of these incidents were down to striking miners.