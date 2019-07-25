Assisted Dying: We put animals to sleep but let people suffer – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

READING Ruby Kitchen’s article about assisted dying (The Yorkshire Post, July 20), I have to agree with the law being changed. Karl Sheridan should never have had to watch his wife Ann dying such a terrible death, especially when the suffering was so unnecessary.

Reader Karl Sheridan holds a photo of his late wife Ann.

If we can put animals to sleep to end their suffering, then why do we have to treat human with less compassion than we would an animal?

I can see the danger of allowing assisted suicide when a relative has become a burden and is persuaded by family to ask the doctor to end it all, but surely doctors should be able to weed those cases out?

It isn’t everyone who can afford the £10,000 to travel abroad to do what any sane person would want to do instead of having to endure the agony of a painful death.

I am equally sure that there are compassionate doctors who break the current law and who is to deny that they have acted in the best interest of the patient?

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

THANK you to Karl Sheridan for speaking so courageously about assisted dying. He has convinced me that the law needs to be refined.