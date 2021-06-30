Batley and Spen by election to determine Keir Starmer’s future – Yorkshire Post Letters

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer campaigning during the Batley and Spen by-election.

THE thorny issue of Islamophobia has seemingly raised its head again at the Batley and Spen by-election.

It appears that large sections of the Asian community feel that the Labour Party is taking their votes for granted rather than deserving them notoriously.

Voters need to be convinced that the party they endorse has earned the votes by offering the policies that the electorate espouse.

The large number of prospective candidates standing in the July 1 election makes forecasting the outcome very difficult, but the increasing likelihood of yet another by-election defeat for the hapless Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will lead to mounting speculation over his inept leadership.

Defeat will be another brick missing from the shaky red wall.

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

I WAS most interested to read the article “Muslim groups warn Labour on future support” (The Yorkshire Post, June 24).

The Muslim vote has been taken for granted by Labour for a good number of years and the party has not engaged with the Muslim community in any meaningful way.

The last Conservative MP in the Batley and Spen seat was Elizabeth Peacock – this lady was well respected and got things done.

She looked after all her constituents, regardless of background, and I am told worked extremely hard to the satisfaction of the voting public in the constituency.

The only conclusion I can come to is that Batley and Spen should vote for a new start by choosing the Conservative, Ryan Stephenson.

From: Michael McGowan, Former Labour MEP for Leeds.

THE Batley and Spen by-election is a two horse race between Labour and the Conservatives. It is therefore a little unusual that both major party leaders have only made low profile visits to Batley and Spen and then almost apologised for turning up.

I wish to predict that when all the ballot papers have been counted and the successful candidate is announced one of the very same leaders will head hot foot to the constituency to claim at least a slice of the credit for the result.

I trust that locals will show tolerance and restraint and follow the good Yorkshire advice of Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater and “keep their gobs shut”.