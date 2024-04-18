Batley Bulldogs live within their means and are a credit to Rugby League - Yorkshire Post Letters
As your correspondent Michael Stott says there is indeed no comparison between Batley RLFC and the Batley Variety Club. The Variety Club's star shone brightly for all of eleven years (1967-1978). I went myself three times (Don McLean, Gene Pitney and (with parents) The Bachelors).
Batley RLFC, however, have had a much longer influence on keeping Batley in the public eye. They were founder members of the Rugby Football League in 1895 and were the first winners of the Challenge Cup; a fact which is recorded every year at Wembley when an electronic banner of past winners of the competition circles the stadium. They were indeed at Wembley again last year in the Final of the 1895 Cup.
They were wickedly denied their rightful place in the top tier in 1996 by the RFL and we will never know how well they might have fared.
When I started watching them, a very long time ago, they were always bottom, or close thereto, every season. That would be unthinkable now. Their standards have risen and only foolish teams take them lightly. They live within their means and are a credit to the game and to the town.
Batley is indeed famous for two things: Rugby League and the Variety Club. I know which of the two remains higher in my affections.
I notice Mr. Stott lives close to Dewsbury, Batley’s arch-rivals...
