‘Batters’ is wrong term for male cricketers as Eleanor Oldroyd leaves BBC radio coverage in a spin – Yorkshire Post Letters

In cricket commentary, should players like England captain Joe Root be described as 'batters' by the BBC?

THE parting shot in Tom Richmond’s column (The Yorkshire Post, January 15) struck a definite chord. “Batters” is entirely appropriate for the women’s game as “batswoman” is just clumsy. It sounds too much like a certain Marvel character!

In the laws of cricket it works, as these are applicable to all cricket and read by both sexes.

It is, however, patently ridiculous to talk about “batters” in the men’s game. All part of inclusivity I’m told. That great Australian batsman, Arthur Morris, said that batter should only apply to fish! I agree.

As for Eleanor Oldroyd, she merely reflects the miserable level to which the BBC and Test Match Special has sunk.

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

DAVID Behrens is absolutely correct (The Yorkshire Post, January 15) in castigating the BBC for bringing about the demise of Quote Unquote, which was devised and presented by Nigel Rees. This shows not only the difficulties of an intelligent person (Nigel Rees) up against the intransigent views of a woke BBC, but also the Corporation’s failure to recognise that programmes of this type are becoming fewer and fewer, and more and more dross is being served up instead.