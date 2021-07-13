BBC's constant repeats should mean a half-price licence fee: Yorkshire Post Letters

Like many people, I have received a communication from TV Licensing, requesting a payment of £159 for the privilege of receiving BBC programmes.
As a senior citizen, I regret the loss of the free licence. Nevertheless because at least 50 per cent of BBC programmes are repeats, would I be justified in paying only 50 per cent of the aforementioned payment?
From: Terry Palmer, Hoyland, Barnsley.
Paddy McGuinness taking over from Sue Barker on BBC’s Question of Sport? (The Yorkshire Post, July 9) Ha! Ha! Ha! That’s the BBC brain(less) for you. And they expect us to pay over £150/annum.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.