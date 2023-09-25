Being ‘woke’ isn’t a bad thing, it’s what drives positive change in society - Yorkshire Post Letters

In accusing The Yorkshire Post of leaning towards 'woke', David Boyes (Letters, September 15) appears to assume that woke is a bad thing.

Towards the end of his missive he mentions 'the highly toxic woke agenda'. He is clearly a hostage of the 'culture war'.

Though relatively new in Britain, the word 'woke' originated in the USA in the 1940s amongst African Americans as becoming 'awoken' to issues of social justice. And 'social justice' remains how the word is now regarded amongst the political left.

By contrast, those on the political right use 'woke' to denigrate those who disagree with their beliefs.

If we look back through history, virtually all societal improvements can be traced to some kind of woke protest - from child labour in the mills and mines, universal education, votes for all men - and later for all women - to trades union rights and racial equality. Woke is progress.

Following Brexit, in a blatant appeal to populism, the right wing of the Tory party sought to denigrate vocal Remainers for being 'liberal elite' and 'woke'.

In effect they launched a divisive and amoral culture war, promoted even at cabinet level: an ugly blot on the history of the Conservative Party, for which many serious members must feel acutely embarrassed.