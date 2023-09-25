All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Being ‘woke’ isn’t a bad thing, it’s what drives positive change in society - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

In accusing The Yorkshire Post of leaning towards 'woke', David Boyes (Letters, September 15) appears to assume that woke is a bad thing.

Towards the end of his missive he mentions 'the highly toxic woke agenda'. He is clearly a hostage of the 'culture war'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Though relatively new in Britain, the word 'woke' originated in the USA in the 1940s amongst African Americans as becoming 'awoken' to issues of social justice. And 'social justice' remains how the word is now regarded amongst the political left.

Most Popular
A picture taken on December 9, 2020 shows British and European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymont building, the European commission headquarters. PIC: FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty ImagesA picture taken on December 9, 2020 shows British and European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymont building, the European commission headquarters. PIC: FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images
A picture taken on December 9, 2020 shows British and European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymont building, the European commission headquarters. PIC: FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images

By contrast, those on the political right use 'woke' to denigrate those who disagree with their beliefs.

If we look back through history, virtually all societal improvements can be traced to some kind of woke protest - from child labour in the mills and mines, universal education, votes for all men - and later for all women - to trades union rights and racial equality. Woke is progress.

Following Brexit, in a blatant appeal to populism, the right wing of the Tory party sought to denigrate vocal Remainers for being 'liberal elite' and 'woke'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In effect they launched a divisive and amoral culture war, promoted even at cabinet level: an ugly blot on the history of the Conservative Party, for which many serious members must feel acutely embarrassed.

A majority of voters now favour rejoining the EU. It might be 'woke' but it is progress.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostIlkleyConservative PartyUSABritainBrexit