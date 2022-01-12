Blame green activists for crisis in our energy supplies - Yorkshire Post Letters

CAN we abandon oil and gas? The answer is no, not for decades and not until we find solutions that can not only provide reliable electricity but everything else that fossil fuels provide.

Electricity being only 20 per cent of the energy we use. Almost everything in your home and workplace is created using fossil fuel by-products that renewables cannot provide.

We have a choice; do we supply our own or import oil and gas, as demanded by the anti-fossil fuel activists who campaign against any oil and gas projects?

Is fracking at sites like Kirby Misperton the answer to the UK's energy crisis? Picture: SWNS

The answer is yes, we should be fully supporting our oil and gas industry and only stop doing so once effective alternatives are found. The shortest travel miles of any product are by far best for the environment.

The straightforward technical incompetence of our politicians and their civil servants is evident in their continued destruction of sourcing our indigenous fossil fuel reserves at the behest of vociferous green activists.

However, they do have a dilemma because fossil fuel projects are so politically toxic that standing up for them is tantamount to career suicide. It takes courage, intelligence and honesty to go against the trendy rhetoric.

Practicality is what will save us, not the obtuse posturing with which we are currently overwhelmed. The green, anti-fossil fuel lobbyists effectively want us to surrender all our economic power and our Western way of life to the benefit of China and anywhere else we import from.

We will be left with no energy nor food security if we continue along this enforced green trajectory of self-destruction.

Governments need to rethink and show some leadership instead of meekly following the radical green activists who dominate the media but crucially not the ballot box.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT looks like that our energy bills are likely to rocket this year. Not only are we having to pay for the idiotic policies proposed by the climate change fanatics, but we are also having to import coal from Kazakhstan instead of using our own unlimited supplies.

As a lifelong Tory I find it hard to believe that this British government would punish ordinary folks simply to satisfy the demands made on them by left wing climate change believers, whilst the largest economies in the world are charging ahead using coal, LPG and oil to keep their people warm and their economies surging.