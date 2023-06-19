Boris Johnson is a wrecking ball destroying the Tory Party - Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris ‘The Wrecking Ball’ Johnson is clearly doing his best to finish Sunak’s short premiership and the right wing of the Conservative Party seem happy to ensure that it loses the next election and that it then stays out of government for a long time.

They aren’t looking in the mirror but are blaming everyone else. Their internal power struggles and incompetence are alienating them from average voters and even their normally loyal supporters.

The country has had enough, a Selby constituent was reported this week as saying “he had voted Tory all his life but it’s now anyone but Tory for him”, even areas with big Conservative majorities are not safe for them now.

'Boris ‘The Wrecking Ball’ Johnson is clearly doing his best to finish Sunak’s short premiership.' PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Thatcherite policies for a small state, austerity and privatisation have failed and they’ve no new ideas.

The sewage in our rivers and seas is worse now because the private companies haven’t improved the old systems that they bought from us and are now responsible for, yet they have more customers, more income and more profit, much of which leaves the country.

Our schools, hospitals and social care are underfunded. All across the country we are short of affordable homes, partly because four million council houses were sold off and not replaced.

People are most concerned about the NHS, the cost of living, the economy and climate change. It's going to take a new government to address these and it won’t be a Tory one.